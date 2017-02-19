WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: The Sunday Telegraph
Russian intelligence officers directed a plot to assassinate the prime minister of Montenegro last year, The Sunday Telegraph claims.
:: The Observer
MEPs and senior European diplomats fear chaos will ensue after Brexit because of weaknesses in the UK’s immigration system.
:: Sunday People
Madeleine McCann’s parents have launched a legal battle to fight a former policeman’s claims they faked her abduction to cover up her death.
:: Sunday Express
Children as young as five are calling a helpline to be read bedtime stories because their alcoholic parents are unable to do so.
:: The Sunday Times
A headteacher in Oldham says she fears her school is being targeted in a Trojan Horse Islamic plot.
:: Sunday Mirror
A convicted rapist showed off a faked Lotto ticket five months before he claimed a £2.5m jackpot.
:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Sunday night’s reviewers will be Huffington Post deputy political editor Owen Bennett and Institute of Economic Affairs news editor Kate Andrews.
(c) Sky News 2017: Sunday’s national newspaper front pages