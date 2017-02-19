WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Sunday Telegraph

Russian intelligence officers directed a plot to assassinate the prime minister of Montenegro last year, The Sunday Telegraph claims.

:: The Observer

MEPs and senior European diplomats fear chaos will ensue after Brexit because of weaknesses in the UK’s immigration system.

:: Sunday People

Madeleine McCann’s parents have launched a legal battle to fight a former policeman’s claims they faked her abduction to cover up her death.

:: Sunday Express

Children as young as five are calling a helpline to be read bedtime stories because their alcoholic parents are unable to do so.

:: The Sunday Times

A headteacher in Oldham says she fears her school is being targeted in a Trojan Horse Islamic plot.

:: Sunday Mirror

A convicted rapist showed off a faked Lotto ticket five months before he claimed a £2.5m jackpot.

:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Sunday night’s reviewers will be Huffington Post deputy political editor Owen Bennett and Institute of Economic Affairs news editor Kate Andrews.

(c) Sky News 2017: Sunday’s national newspaper front pages







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments