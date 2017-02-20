Alternatives to the 2017/18 budget put forward by the Conservative led Isle of Wight Council administration have been released by the Island Independent Group, along with a separate joint Labour/Lib Dems submission.

Independent Group Leader, Councillor Julia Baker Smith, said:

“This alternative budget, which is compassionate to the needs of the Island’s most vulnerable residents, reduces the cost of rising Council Tax bills, ensures that money is spent on care when severe cuts to Social Care are being implemented locally and nationally and slashes Conservative proposals to spend more money on running machines and refurbishments to County Hall. “The Independent group are suggesting careful investments, a wider business working partnership, innovation and a number of well researched schemes that will increase revenue income over the next three to five years, through such means as property development and increased commercial activity. “We have worked hard to develop this budget which reflects a responsible balance between financial reductions, maintaining essential services and protecting our old and vulnerable residents whilst still planning for the medium and long term future of our Island. The proposals concentrate on the interests and needs of residents rather that the slash and burn approach of the Con-Ukip administration, who have proposed cuts for Social Care that are dangerous, speculative and create serious risks for people in need.”

Independent proposals include:

Reduced cuts in adult social care protecting the most vulnerable elderly and disabled residents.

Retaining current opening hours at Lynnbottom tip and Afton marsh

No charge for replacement bins

Protecting the youth offer

Saving short breaks fun-days for disabled children

Freezing floating bridge charges

Additional planning enforcement officer and development control officer

Meanwhile, the Island Labour Leader Geoff Lumley and the Lib Dems’ Reg Barry have released details of their budget proposal.

They said their budget alternative proposes a 1.99% increase in Council Tax whilst reducing cuts by £1.7m, particularly those to social care services for vulnerable people.

They said it does this by using £3m from the £17.5m Asda capital receipt and £600,000 from allegedly ‘earmarked reserves’.

A statement said added that the alternative budget:

Halves the dubious ‘efficiencies’ in adult social care by £1 million

Retains the current opening hours at recycling centres (eg Lynbottom)

Removes the proposed 50% increase in Floating Bridge charges

Limits the cuts to Family Centres to 5% rather than 15%

Limits the cuts to youth services to 25% rather than 50%

Provides for more planning enforcement

Restores support for the Adult & Community Learning service

Allocates more money for Rights of Way maintenance

Removes a £200,000 proposed saving on the Highways PFI contract that roads should be kept to a high standard for 7 years after the Island Roads contract ends

Councillor Lumley said:

“We are advised there is a £7.5m gap in the next Budget and the Conservative/Ukip Alliance have now published a range of service cuts, many of which will hurt services to vulnerable people particularly through some dubious ‘efficiencies’. We consider many of them entirely unacceptable and unachievable. We have identified a technical method by which a small portion of the Asda receipt could be used to protect these services for another year and keep the Council Tax increase down. ” “We have always believed that we should protect services for another year so that Islanders will have a choice at the May elections. Between a service slashing Tory-Ukip Alliance or candidates committed to protecting services to vulnerable people. After May Islanders will have made that choice. We want the elections to be a referendum between austerity and cuts or the protection of public services.”

Lib Dems Councillor Reg Barry said:

“As well as a 1.99% increase we have decided that Council Tax payers should not have to pay the 3% extra precept for Adult Social Care permitted by central Government. We believe that most hard-pressed Islanders cannot afford a 5% increase at a time when wages are depressed and inflation rising. Government should be properly funding Adult Social Care and the NHS.”

Full Council will meet at County Hall on Wednesday to discuss and set the 2017/18 budget for the Isle of Wight.







