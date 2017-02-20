CCTV footage has emerged of what is allegedly the moment the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is murdered.

The video reportedly shows two women approaching Kim Jong-Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport moments before he died on 13 February.

One woman appears to attack Mr Kim from behind, before walking away out of shot.

Malaysian police said Mr Kim complained to the airport’s customer service desk that two women had wiped his face with a liquid and that he felt dizzy.

Mr Kim later died on the way to hospital.

South Korea has accused Pyongyang of ordering the murder, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.

Seoul believes the killing was an assassination ordered by Kim Jong-Un some time ago, because he perceived his half-brother to be a threat.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the 45-year-old’s death and police are hunting four North Koreans who fled Malaysia as Kim Jong-Nam was being killed.

Another three North Koreans are being sought to assist police with their enquiries.

Malaysia has refused a demand from Pyongyang for Mr Kim’s body to be returned to North Korea, saying it must remain in a local morgue until identified through a DNA sample from a family member.

:: North Korea’s long history of assassinations

A family member has yet to come forward and a cause of death has still not been established.

North Korean ambassador Kang Chol claimed Malaysia may be trying to conceal something and that an autopsy was carried out unilaterally and excluding our attendance.

Malaysia has now summoned Mr Kang to explain his accusations.

Pyongyang has also accused the country of colluding with outside forces – a veiled reference to South Korea.

Kim Jong-Nam, the eldest son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, had spoken out publicly against his family’s dynastic control of the isolated nation.

He had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau, under China’s protection.

The 45-year-old was apparently overlooked to succeed Kim Jong-Il after a botched attempt to enter Japan in May 2001 on a forged passport.

He claimed he wanted to visit Disney’s Tokyo resort, but the incident embarrassed his father and Kim Jong-Un was selected instead.

