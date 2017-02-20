Inspirational Women On The Isle Of Wight Meet With Co-Green Party leader

Inspirational women on the Isle of Wight were joined by Co-Green party leader to celebrate a unique group’s latest milestone.

Caroline Lucas paid a visit to the Isle of Wight on Saturday and met with the Inspiring Women on the Isle of Wight group on Appley Beach in Ryde.

They all took part in a photoshoot to mark its one year anniversary.

The Facebook group aims to encourage women on the Island and help them to reach their full potential, whether it be professionally or personally.

Caroline Lucas, MP for Brighton Pavilion, said:

“It’s been amazing to hear so many stories of some of these inspiring women here on the Isle of Wight. When you see them all together as a group, you really do believe that anything is possible. When women set their minds to achieving things, then it gets done. It’s also exciting to see so many of the young girls here too because I think it’s a great role model for them, to really believe that if they set their heart on something, anything, it can be done. “I think it’s a wonderful celebration. People have been explaining to me that this group came together about a year ago and within moments, almost, it had about 1500 supporters who are finding ways of supporting each other. I think what’s crucial too is looking at how people can share skills, how they can mentor one another, look at what might be needed to help people really fulfil whatever potential they have. To me it’s not just about a collection of individual inspiring women, it’s what happens when you put a group of inspiring women together. “I’ve been to the Isle of Wight a couple of times before but I think what’s struck me this time is just the power of community, activity and community spirit. I’ve been meeting so many groups who’ve got so many fantastic visions of what the Island could be…There’s such community passion for making this Island the best it can possibly be and that’s very exciting.”







