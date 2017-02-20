Isle Of Wight Prison Officers Will Miss Out On Government Pay Rise

Isle of Wight prison officers will not benefit from a government pay rise, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Thousands of frontline staff across the UK will benefit from an immediate boost to their pay, thanks to a new £12m package announced by the Justice Secretary, Elizabeth Truss.

The increase applies to 31 prisons in total, with the aim to recruit more staff. It means prisons who are under the scheme will receive £5000 a year more in their pay packets.

However, the MOJ told Isle of Wight Radio that HMP Isle of Wight does not have a recruitment or retention problem and therefore will not benefit from the pay increase.

Justice Secretary Elizabeth Truss said:

“Prison officers do a challenging and demanding job day in and day out. I want frontline staff to know that their work, experience and loyal service is valued. We also want to attract the best new talent into the service, ensuring we recruit and retain the leaders of the future. “These hard-working, dedicated staff are key to delivering our ambitious reform agenda, and it is right that we offer them greater support as we move ever closer to transforming prisons into places of safety and reform.”







