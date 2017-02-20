WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: Metro

Campaigners call for people who harm animals to be jailed for up to five years.

:: i newspaper, Daily Express

Theresa May is facing the prospect of a defeat in the House of Lords as peers move to block the passage of the Brexit bill.

:: Daily Telegraph

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon warns that Britain could face an exodus of refugees if it does not maintain a military presence in Afghanistan.

:: The Times

The Government is on a collision course with small businesses over the rate re-evaluation.

:: Daily Mirror

Former boxer Michael Watson has pledged to find thugs who dragged him along a road when they tried to steal his car.

:: Guardian

Any attempt to divide EU nations during Brexit negotiations will lead Britain to a crash-landing from the bloc.

:: FT

Kraft Heinz has dropped its $143bn pursuit of consumer products rival Unilever.

:: Daily Mail

A report claims the NHS has cut 15,000 beds in six years.

:: Daily Star, The Sun

The daughter of actor Danny Dyer reveals the reason by his decision to take time away from EastEnders.

:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Monday night’s reviewers will be Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce, consultant editor of the Daily Mail.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments