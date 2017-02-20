Residents Back In Their Homes Following Shanklin Fire

Residents of a block of flats in Shanklin have been allowed back into their homes, following a fire at the address, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Isle of Wight Council said a total of nine occupants were affected when flames swept through the building.

The local authority, in partnership with the British Red Cross, were able to find temporary accommodation on Saturday night, at Daish’s Hotel for those affected, located in the town.

Two tenants are still unable to move back in and have made their own accommodation arrangements while work is being carried out.

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire and has been bailed until March.







