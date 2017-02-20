How about getting this VW Camper for the child who has everything and the parent with VERY deep pockets!

How about for the Isle of Wight Festival?

How much do you think this would set you back? £800, £1500, £5,000…read on to find out the price.

Bun Van is a bed and room reinvented by CIRCU as the iconic VW camper, ideal for the little hippy adventurer in your life!

The whole bus is a hand made reproduction, with the exterior of this piece made in fibreglass with the use of chrome-plated parts and palisander wood veneers throughout give the Bun Van bed a true retro feel. And in addition to storage compartments hidden throughout, you’ll also find a flatscreen TV, a mini bar, a sofa and of course a bed inside.

Parents will recognize the inspirations for this piece, one of the most remarkable vehicles ever produced and at the same time, one of the most iconic and magical symbols of fun and freedom! Few other vehicles have the ability to turn heads and conjure a spirit of freedom, adventure and open roads.

Kids will also recognize another inspiration, one of the most well know characters of the Disney movie “Cars”, Fillmore, the 1960’s hippie bus. This bed is perfect to bring some fun and imagination to rooms!

Measuring 400 x 185 x 220 cm, the Bun Van bed adds a statement to your kids’ living space with impressive artwork and sophisticated furnishings. A true and genuine piece of art, the bed pays homage to the hippie lifestyle and motoring heritage.

So how much?

£33,140? YES OVER £30,000!

Still not put off? Grab your VW kids toy here: http://www.babatude.com/essentials/baby-and-childrens-toys-and-gifts/bun-van-bed-and-room.html







