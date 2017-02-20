Work For New Floating Bridge ‘Progressing To Plan’

Work to prepare Cowes and East Cowes for the introduction of the new floating bridge is ‘progressing to plan’.

That’s according to Isle of Wight Council, who say:

“In relation to the slipway works, the contractor, Geomarine, is progressing well and in accordance with their programme.”

The new floating bridge will arrive from Wales, where it is being completed by Mainstay Marine Solutions Ltd, in a matter of weeks.

You can see a timelapse video of the slipway work so far below:

Professional photographer Allan J Marsh LRPS is well known for his portrait images and car sports action pictures. However, since moving to East Cowes, he has developed a passion for the floating bridge. His atmospheric shots of the floating bridge as it looks towards East Cowes have been shared many times on social media. He’s taken this opportunity to document the arrival of the new floating bridge and the works that go with it, embarking on a mammoth timelapse project. Here is just some of the video shot over the last month since work started.









