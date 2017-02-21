A number of well-known Island artists will be displaying work during an Open Exhibition at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice Art Gallery.

Artists taking part in the event are each entering one or more of their pieces, which will be hung on the walls at the hospice.

The work is offered for sale, with a percentage being given to the hospice to support its work caring for Island patients and their families across the Isle of Wight.

A broad range of subjects and mediums is being displayed in the exhibition, which officially opens on Friday (24) and will run throughout March.

The artists involved in the display are: Martin Swan, Becky Samuelson, Barbara Long, Anne Axford, Carly Groves, Chris Gillies, Ivan Lapper, Sophie Flowers and Sienna Anderson.

The art gallery is open every day during office hours (including weekends), and can be found by going to the main hospice reception from where visitors will be directed to the exhibition.

For more information about the art gallery, and for a preview of the Open Exhibition, click here.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments