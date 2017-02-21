Today (Tuesday) marks the centenary of the sinking of the SS Mendi.

It was 5am on the morning of the 21st February 1917 that the troopship SS Mendi carrying over 800 people sank off the south coast of the Isle of Wight after it was rammed in dense fog by the much larger cargo ship SS Darro.

It was mostly carrying black South African troops to Le Havre, where they were to serve in France during World War One.

In total, 646 men died in the icy waters, just 13 miles south of St Catherine’s Point. The vast majority were black, part of the South African Native Labour Corps and many had not seen the sea before or had been able to learn to swim.

The SS Mendi sank in just 20 minutes to a depth of 30 metres in sea off the Island. In a bid to calm the panicking men, the Rev Isaac Wauchope Dyobha is claimed to have cried out:

“Be quiet and calm, my countrymen. What is happening now is what you came to do…you are going to die, but that is what you came to do. Brothers, we are drilling the death drill. I, a Xhosa, say you are my brothers…Swazis, Pondos, Basotho…so let us die like brothers. We are the sons of Africa. Raise your war-cries, brothers, for though they made us leave our assegais in the kraal, our voices are left with our bodies.”

It wasn’t until 1974 that the wreck of the SS Mendi was positively identified by Island diver Martin Woodward MBE, owner of the Shipwreck Centre and Maritime Museum at Arreton. The bridge telegraph from the wreck can be found at the museum.

The sinking of the SS Mendi is widely regarded as one of the worst maritime disasters in UK waters and the wreck site is now a protected war grave.

A service, attended by Princess Anne marking the centenary was held yesterday (Monday) at Hollybush Cemetery in Southampton, and a servcie was held at Milton Cemetery in Portsmouth on Friday 17th February.

Today (Tuesday), the South African Navy frigate SAS Amatola will sail out with a Royal Navy destroyer to the last resting place of the SS Mendi.

The story of the SS Mendi has lived on in South African folklore and the dignity of the men in death is now commemorated in many different memorials, exhibitions, plays and films.







