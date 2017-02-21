President Donald Trump has named his new national security adviser and new security chief of staff.

Career military man Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster replaces Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

Mr Flynn resigned amid controversy over his dealings with Russia and accusations that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, Keith Kellogg will become chief of staff for national security.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Mr Trump said the pair working together would be very, very special.

The President called Lt Gen McMaster, who has specialised in counter-insurgency warfare, a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.

:: Ex-Swedish PM tells Donald Trump: ‘Stop digging’

Mr Trump added that he would ask John Bolton, former US ambassador to the United Nations, to work in his team in a somewhat different capacity.

Sky News Correspondent Siobhan Robbins said: We knew that Donald Trump over the weekend had been looking at four or five different candidates.

She added: HR McMaster is very well respected. He is well known in the Pentagon and he was recently recognised as one of the top most influential people in the world.

Lt Gen McMaster, whose appointment does not require Senate confirmation, said his new role was a privilege.

:: MPs debate Trump state visit amid protests

During his long military career, the 54-year-old directed a transparency task force in Afghanistan and held key roles in the Iraq and Gulf wars.

He is also known for his vocal criticism of the US military’s involvement in the Vietnam War and authored a book entitled Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Lies That Led to Vietnam.

Mr Kellogg said he was very honoured by his appointment and paid tribute to Lt Gen McMaster, who he described as a great statesman and a great soldier.

Last week, Mr Trump asked retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward to replace Michael Flynn as his national security adviser, but the former Navy Seal turned down the offer.

Mr Harward said it was purely a personal issue, but US media suggested he wanted to bring in his own team.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments