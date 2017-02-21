Five teenagers have been arrested in London on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts.

The Metropolitan Police says the arrests relate to plans to travel and join a proscribed organisation – and all five males are under the age of 20.

It comes after four properties across the capital were searched on 14 February.

Two of the boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested at separate addresses in south London yesterday morning.

A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were detained in west London.

The fifth boy, aged 15, was apprehended in east London last night – and officers are searching the property where he was taken into custody.

The suspects have been taken to a police station in central London pending further inquiries.

