Kurt Cobain’s daughter has thanked him for the gift of life on what would have been his 50th birthday.
Frances Bean Cobain, who was 20 months old when her father killed himself, posted a handwritten note to him on her Instagram account.
Today would have been your 50th Birthday. You are Loved and you are missed, she wrote.
Thank you for giving me The GIFT of Life. Forever your Daughter, Frances Bean.
The Nirvana frontman was 27 years old when he shot himself dead at home in Seattle in 1994.
His band had gained worldwide fame just three years earlier with Smells Like Teen Spirit, from their second album Nevermind.
Frances Bean Cobain was brought up mainly by her mother, Hole singer Courtney Love. Her godparents are REM’s Michael Stipe and actress Drew Barrymore.
