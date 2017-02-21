Kurt Cobain’s daughter has thanked him for the gift of life on what would have been his 50th birthday.

Frances Bean Cobain, who was 20 months old when her father killed himself, posted a handwritten note to him on her Instagram account.

Today would have been your 50th Birthday. You are Loved and you are missed, she wrote.

Thank you for giving me The GIFT of Life. Forever your Daughter, Frances Bean.

The Nirvana frontman was 27 years old when he shot himself dead at home in Seattle in 1994.

His band had gained worldwide fame just three years earlier with Smells Like Teen Spirit, from their second album Nevermind.

Frances Bean Cobain was brought up mainly by her mother, Hole singer Courtney Love. Her godparents are REM’s Michael Stipe and actress Drew Barrymore.

(c) Sky News 2017: Frances Bean Cobain pays tribute to dad Kurt on his birthday







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments