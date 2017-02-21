The council’s new mobile household recycling centre (Mobile HRC) will be out in the community from next week –  with a regular timetable of visits across the Isle of Wight from next Tuesday (28).

The facility, provided by the Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with Amey, comes just in time for that spring clear-out of household recyclables.

The Mobile HRC provides a further facility that reaches out into the community to help people recycle more.

It will accept items such as household batteries or small electrical appliances, that can’t be collected as part of a normal household recycling collection and would normally have to be taken by residents to Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh Household and Waste Recycling Centres.

It will visit areas including Chale, Ventnor, Ryde, Lake, Newport, Yarmouth and Cowes.

Executive Member for Major Contracts Management, Councillor Jon Gilbey, said:

“The Mobile Household Recycling Centre helps us to broaden our recycling services and provide even more convenience for residents to recycle those more hard to dispose of items.

“I hope residents will make full use of the mobile centre and it has the added benefit of helping the environment by minimising a car trip or two to the household recycling centres.”

Paul Southall, account director for Amey on the Isle of Wight, said:

“The Mobile HRC is a purpose built facility designed to make it easier for residents to recycle items from around the household, especially ones you would normally need to take to a recycling centre such as small electrical appliances and paint tins.

“We very much look forward to starting regular visits and would encourage the public to use the facility as much as possible.”

Each area the Mobile HRC is due to visit is close to public transport links. The Mobile HRC will not accept commercial waste, garden green waste or non-recyclable waste.

The MRC will have facilities to recycle the following items only:

• Batteries (household)
• Small electrical appliances (i.e. toaster, hairdryer)
• Bulbs/fluorescent tubes
• Paper/cardboard
• Magazines
• Printer cartridges
• CDs & video tapes
• Mobile phones
• Metal (large metal items will not be accepted)
• Plastics
• Textiles (including clothing)
• Paint tins (lids must be on)

The full spring timetable is:

FEBRUARY

28      Ryde Smallbrook Stadium                              10am – 2pm

MARCH

1       Chale Whale Chine car park                            10am – 2pm
2       Lake Winchester House car park                    10am – 2pm
3       Cowes Isle of Wight Community Club           10am – 2pm
7       Yarmouth Main Road car park                        10am – 2pm
8       Ryde Smallbrook Stadium                               10am – 2pm
9       Newport Newport Quay                                  10am – 2pm
14     Ventnor Ventnor Rugby Club                         10am – 2pm
15     Cowes Isle of Wight Community Club          10am – 2pm
16     Yarmouth Main Road car park                       10am – 2pm
21     Ryde Westridge Leisure Centre car park      10am – 2pm
22     Lake Winchester House car park                   10am – 2pm
23     Newport Newport Quay                                 10am – 2pm
28     Chale Whale Chine car park                           10am – 2pm
29     Ventnor Ventnor Rugby Club                         10am – 2pm
30     Ryde Westridge Leisure Centre car park      10am – 2pm

APRIL 

4       Yarmouth Main Road car park                       10am – 2pm
5       Cowes Isle of Wight Community Club          10am – 2pm
6       Lake Winchester House car park                   10am – 2pm
11     Ryde Smallbrook Stadium                              10am – 2pm
12     Newport Newport Quay                                 10am – 2pm
13     Chale Whale Chine car park                           10am – 2pm
18     Yarmouth Main Road car park                      10am – 2pm
19     Ventnor Ventnor Rugby Club                        10am – 2pm
20     Cowes Isle of Wight Community Club         10am – 2pm
25     Lake Winchester House car park                 10am – 2pm
26     Ryde Smallbrook Stadium                             10am – 2pm
27     Newport Newport Quay                                10am – 2pm

The MRC will be open at 10am and close at 2pm each day, at each area.

residents are asked not to leave items in the above areas outside of the 10am to 2pm opening times.


