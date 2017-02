Did you see anything suspicious at Freshwater’s Co-op in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday)?

Hampshire Constabulary said it is appealing for witnesses after the supermarket suffered criminal damage.

Police were called to the store on Afton Road at 2.18am, where a brick had been thrown through the front window.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101, quoting 44170067009.

A spokesperson at the store said it remains open today.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments