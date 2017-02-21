Police are digging up the garden of a house where double killer Christopher Halliwell once lived.

The ex-taxi driver is serving a life sentence for murdering 20-year-old Becky Godden in 2003 and 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan in 2011.

Wiltshire Police said specialist officers are carrying out excavation works within the gardens of two properties in Broad Street, Swindon, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Garages at the properties are also being searched.

It follows new intelligence which the force has received.

Teams of forensics officers, as well as diggers, are expected to be at the addresses for about a week.

Detective Chief Inspector Jeremy Carter said: Whilst we do not have plans, at this stage, to search inside the properties, there will be some disruption to the occupants.

I would like to make it clear that those living at the addresses have no involvement in the investigation and we thank them for their understanding and patience.

Although we are unable to comment on the nature of our inquiries, we can say that we are acting on intelligence received.

Superintendent Charlie Armstrong added: We understand that this activity may cause concern for the local community and residents can expect to see a police cordon in place within the alleyways in Broad Street for the next five days.

Halliwell, 53, abducted office administrator Miss O’Callaghan as she walked home following a night out in Swindon and dumped her body in Uffington, Oxfordshire.

He then confessed to killing Becky Godden, a prostitute he had picked up from Swindon, had sex with and strangled in January 2003.

The father-of-three led police to a field in Eastleach, Gloucestershire, where Miss Godden’s remains were discovered.

