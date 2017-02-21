The Bus Shelter IOW Named As Island Roads’ Charity Of The Year

An Isle of Wight charity, which aims to help the homeless, has been chosen as charity of the year by Island Roads.

Every year, staff from the PFI contractor vote on which charity to support and raise money through fundraising activities throughout the year.

The Bus Shelter IOW is a double decker bus which has been converted into overnight accommodation for up to 16 residents, who are sleeping rough.

Island Roads communications officer Helen Williams, said:

“We have 200 staff living on the Island the and naturally they are keen to support a local good cause that is making a real difference – the Bus Project was chosen from a number of very worthy causes and we hope to be able to raise a good amount for them over the year.”

Kevin Newton, founder of the Bus Shelter IOW, said:

“Plans for the future include opening a charity shop and a waste food sandwich shop, run by the homeless with supervision and where 100% of profits go to the homeless employees to help save for deposits and rent. “Funds raised by Island Roads employees will really help with these future plans.”

Last year a total of £2148 was raised, by Island Roads, to Isle of Wight charity Beaulieu Respite.







