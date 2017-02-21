Two Isle of Wight transport companies have celebrated an increase in business over the last year.

Steve Porter Transport and Red Funnel say they’ve had record growth in business in 2016.

It comes after Steve Porter Transport has signed a new five year deal to be the preferred carrier for Red Funnel’s cross -Solent services.

Red Funnel have seen a 5% increase in freight sailings and Steve Porter has seen a 28% increase in it’s drop-trailer service.

Malcolm Gibson, Managing Director of Steve Porter, said:

“Our strong relationship with Red Funnel has provided the foundation for our significant growth since 2011, which we are obviously very happy about. Customers will continue to see the most competitive cross-Solent freight options as we expand our drop-trailer offering to supermarkets, retailers and organisations currently moving significant volumes of freight. We look forward to continuing delivering our high-quality service alongside such a prestigious organisation as Red Funnel.”

Kevin George, CEO of Red Funnel, said:

“Our partnership with Steve Porter Transport has been tremendously successful for both companies. Between us, we offer competitive integrated solutions for businesses which have freight to ship across the Solent. The partnership also makes it easier for Isle of Wight firms to do business and this in turn helps underpin and grow the Island’s economy.”







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments