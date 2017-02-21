WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: Metro, Daily Mirror
Peers in the House of Lords are under attack for wasting taxpayers’ money at what is described as the best day care centre for the elderly.
:: i, Daily Express
Pensions are going to be targeted by the Government, with some people losing up to 30% of their retirement cash.
:: Financial Times
The investment giant involved in the failed bid to take over Unilever is looking for other big companies to target with a $15bn (£12bn) war chest.
:: The Sun
Fashion designer Stella McCartney was filmed after she was allegedly involved in a collision with a taxi while driving her car.
:: Daily Telegraph
The European Union will continue to demand billions of pounds from the UK for years after Brexit.
:: The Guardian
Failure to secure a proper trade deal with Europe after Brexit will cost Britain billions of pounds.
:: The Times, Daily Mail
Conservative MPs are turning on the Communities Secretary Sajid Javid because of the increase in business rates.
:: Daily Star
The actor Danny Dyer will return to EastEnders within weeks after taking a holiday.
