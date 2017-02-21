Ventnor International Festival Is Back For Another Year

The Ventnor Fringe has announced that its international festival will return for another year.

Taking place on 11 August, it aims to be the Isle of Wight’s first metropolitan festival, with venues located throughout the town, including a church, warehouse, rooftop and harbour.

Happyness, Girl Ray, Her’s, Elder Island, Bad Sounds and Puma Blue are the first acts to be announced to perform

As well as hosting the best in Island talent, it also wants to showcase new talent from across the UK and beyond.

Festival Director Jack Whitewood said:

“For many, the Isle of Wight is synonymous with festivals. From the original 1968-1970 events that attracted over half a million people and represented the height of the era’s counterculture, to the 13 years Bestival blossomed on the Island establishing a new boutique model. Now VIF will pioneer the Island’s first urban-based music festival. We’ve still got lots of acts to announce, it’s going to be a very special day”







