Isle of Wight Radio (both 107 and 102 frequencies) may fall silent at around 10pm tonight.

It could last for a short while as we are carrying out essential maintenance and technical work.

Don’t worry, we’ll be back on air sounding bigger and brighter than ever by 6am Thursday.

During this time if you are tuned in you may either hear static, silence, a recorded message every 2 minutes, or interference from other stations.







