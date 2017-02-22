What do you think about a fixed link feasibility study?

We’re being given the chance to let our views be known. A survey to see how many people would be interested in a feasibility study for a fixed link has been released online and we’re being encouraged to take part and let our views be known.

The survey can be completed anonymously and the organiser of the survey hope to have the results at the end of March, in time for the local elections in May.

The pro and anti fixed link groups are welcoming the survey and encourage everyone to take part.

It was originally released on social media via the pro-fixed link Facebook page.

You can complete the survey by following this link https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FLFeasibilitystudy









