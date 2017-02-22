After weeks of problems, Hovertravel is returning to its normal winter timetable today (Wednesday).

The company says it will mean the re-introduction of its 15 minute service at commuter times.

Hovertravel Managing Director, Neil Chapman, has openly apologised to customers and thanked people for their continued support and patience.

Mr Chapman said:

“We have endeavoured to ensure and undertake as many measures as possible to protect and improve reliability, to ensure we offer a 15 minute service, but I would also advise it is still work in progress. “Island Express and Freedom 90 are in operation following investment and upgrade work undertaken to ensure they is serviceable and available for use until at least next winter. “Whilst we have seen in the last few weeks these craft operating over 80% of the crossings, we have identified a number of developments to the systems that need to be undertaken. This commenced over weekend with Island Flyer returning to Griffon Hoverwork, for this work to be undertaken. We expect both of these craft to have these works completed during May/June.”

Questions put to Mr Chapman:

1: What hovercraft are currently available for service?

‘We have a fleet of two new craft and two old craft. Only three of these will be available for operation at any one time, with one craft being rotated to Griffon for maintenance as required.’

2: Can I choose which craft I travel on?

‘No – to protect the timetable we have re-invested in the old craft so we can swap out the new craft as they require further modifications.’

3: Do I need to amend my booking time?

‘Yes please – capacity has been entered to reflect the two craft timetable and request you seek assistance from our staff to amend your booking.’







