The Isle of Wight Council has tonight (Wednesday) agreed its budget for 2017/18.

Islanders will see a 4.99% increase in Council Tax which, Council Leader Cllr Dave Stewart told a full meeting at County Hall, is the equivalent of £61 per year on a band C property.

It was passed by 18 votes to 16, with no abstentions.

Cllr Stewart told the meeting that it was not a budget of Tory-led cuts:

“The budget allows for vulnerable people to be looked after and for the Island to move forward.”

3% of the rise will pay for adult social care and 1.99% will be spent on other things.

There will be cuts to some services, including children’s services and centres. There will a 50p rise on pedestrian floating bridge charges (from £1 to £1.50). Read more here about what is to change.

Defeated

Alternatives were put forward by the former leading Island Independents Group and jointly by Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors. Both alternative plans were defeated at a vote.

Leader of the Island Independent Group Julia Baker-Smith, proposing an alternative budget, said:

“This budget decision doesn’t need to be about cuts. It can be about growth and opportunity. It can be about protecting our most vulnerable residents. This budget can be one of caring and compassion, or one of cuts and under funding.”

Criticising the administration’s planned cuts, Leading Labour Councillor Geoff Lumley said:

“[Our budget proposes] An increase of just under 2% funded by the windfall ASDA receipt and some earmarked reserves that we do not believe are actually earmarked. We accept using the ASDA receipt means savings MAY need to be made next year, but this council has [an unexpected] £17.5m [and that should be spent on adult social care] using a device that turns capital into revenue.”







