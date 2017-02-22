Four Isle of Wight primary schools have been given sustainable travel awards.

The bronze awards are part of the Sustrans School Mark, a scheme developed by the UK charity to help people travel sustainably. It’s one of 11 projects on the Island supported by the Isle of Wight Council through it’s Sustainable Travel Transition Year programme.

Greenmount in Ryde, Binstead, Newport C of E and Nine Acres in Newport have been given the award as the first step in a scheme, rewarding them for ‘bringing about some organisational, cultural and behavioral changes which help the school community choose to travel in more active and sustainable ways.’

At Nine Acres, students underwent a programme of scooter skills and a bike to school week. Head teacher Beth Dyer said:

“It’s an amazing achievement to celebrate the success of the Nine Acres community’s commitment to active travel. We have learnt so much and through doing this we have created a more sustainable model. The active crew are closely looking at our next steps to silver!”

Newport C of E had a ‘Whizzing Wheels Week’, undertook Bikeability training for Year 6 pupils, and encouraged car free days. Head of school, Kirsty Wallace said:

“We were delighted to welcome Tom Ransom from Sustrans to our school assembly, where he presented us with our Bronze Sustrans School Mark Award! All of our pupils, especially our active crew have worked tirelessly to achieve this award. We are very proud of the whole community!”

Executive member for transport and infrastructure, Councillor Ian Ward said:

“Well done to the schools involved, on achieving their bronze awards and I’m delighted that the schoolchildren and teachers involved have been recognised for their commitment. “I hope that their achievements encourage more schoolchildren, parents and teachers to walk or cycle to school.”

Delivery coordinator for Sustrans South, Clare Dowling, said:

“The school run is a major source of congestion during the morning peak with as many as one in four cars on the road taking children to school. “Increasing levels of active travel offers a solution to this challenge and our officers play a big part in inspiring increases in walking, cycling and scooting safely within the schools they are working with. For example, the number of young people cycling at least once a week to and from Newport C of E primary school doubled during 15/16, from 14.0 per cent to 28.5 per cent, since the sustainable travel project began last year.”

Sustrans bronze awards have already been given to St Saviours in Totland Bay, Shalfleet, Cowes and Holy Cross RC Primary School in East Cowes.









