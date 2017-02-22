A convicted murderer is at large after an armed attack on prison officers that saw him sprung from custody in Liverpool.

Shaun Walmsley was leaving an appointment at the city’s Aintree University Hospital when the officers were ambushed.

The two attackers, who were armed with a gun and a knife, fled with the 28-year-old in a gold Volvo car.

Sky News Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt said: The guards were putting him into a cab. They were about to take him back to Liverpool prison, a 10-minute drive away, when two masked men suddenly appeared.

One of these was armed with a gun, the other was carrying a knife. They threatened the guards, who allowed the prisoner to go with these men.

Walmsley was jailed with a 30-year tariff for killing drugs gang rival Anthony Duffy in May 2014.

The trial heard that Duffy, 33, was repeatedly and brutally stabbed during a midnight attack in Aintree.

He suffered 28 wounds and died in hospital. Three other men were convicted of his murder.

Walmsley is white, slim and 6ft tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark bottoms and a dark jacket.

Detectives are urging the public not to approach him.

The gunman who helped Walmsley escape had his face covered and was wearing white shoes, grey tracksuit bottoms with a stripe down each side, a grey hoodie and a dark coat.

The second man also had his face covered and was wearing a green coat, dark Nike trainers and grey tracksuit bottoms.

:: Anyone with information should call 999 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

