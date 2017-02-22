It’s been a turbulent few weeks for the Isle of Wight Council, but tonight a budget for 2017/18 will be set.

Last month, then Council Leader Jonathan Bacon and Deputy Leader Steve Stubbings unexpectedly resigned.

A Conservative led administration was voted in, with Councillor Dave Stewart taking up the role as leader.

The Conservatives have published proposed budget, which includes a rise in council tax and a cut to adult social care.

The Independents have put forward an alternative budget to be considered. And there’s a separate joint alternative budget from Labour Leader Councillor Geoff Lumley and the Lib Dems Councillor Reg Barry.

All options will discussed at County Hall at a Full Council meeting tonight, where members will take a vote.









