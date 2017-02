Temporary traffic lights are causing long delays heading out of Newport.

Listeners are reporting that traffic leaving Newport on the Blackwater Road is backed up to the roundabout near Matalan.

Island Roads have said that the lights are in place because of a pot hole that has appeared on the main road.

Work to fix the carriageway is due to take place later today (Wednesday).









