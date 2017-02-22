MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Recruit 70 New Isle Of Wight Staff Members

A manufacture of offshore wind turbines on the Isle of Wight has gained 70 new staff members, thanks to its recruitment day.

Over 500 residents from across the Island came along to the day back in November.

From those who attended, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has managed to fill the gaps needed to meet demand and fulfil orders.

James Luter, Production Director at MVOW said:

“The response to the jobs fair and quality of subsequent applicants has reinforced our belief that the Isle of Wight is the ideal place for our production operation, and indeed for any advanced manufacturer. We’ve been delighted by the level of enthusiasm and skills of the applicants. “By running a jobs fair, rather than rely solely on advertisements or recruitment sites, we were able to physically meet people, answer their questions and give them an insight into what we do, and the way we work, and demonstrate the benefits of joining our team.”

Don Wild from Bembridge attended the jobs fair and has subsequently been employed by MVOW, Don said:

“The induction process has been great and the ongoing training is proving to be excellent. The job is going well and I would like to think that over time I can move up the ladder within the company.”







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments