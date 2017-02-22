A second person has been arrested in connection with a fire that ripped through a building in Shanklin in the early hours of Saturday morning (18th).
Firefighters were called to the junction of Victoria Avenue and the High street at around 3.25am on Saturday.
Seven people were evacuated and rescued from the building, including a 39-year-old man who was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.
An 18 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and bailed until 10 March.
Police have now confirmed to Isle of Wight Radio that a second man – a 39 year old – has been arrested on suspicion of arson and bailed until 13 April.