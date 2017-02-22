Wightlink has suspended its sailings between Ryde and Portsmouth today (Wednesday) due to an unexploded bomb.

Hampshire Constabulary says it has activated a pre-arranged safety plan following the discovery in Portsmouth Harbour. The force says:

“The priority is to keep the public safe and minimise disruption. Affected Portsmouth residents will be contacted.”

Gosport ferries have been suspended. Some roads are closed.

Trains are not running to Portsmouth Harbour according to the operator.

Wightlink says all its Isle of Wight Services to Portsmouth are off.

Both the Fishbourne car ferry and the Ryde catamarans are suspended until further notice.

One social media user has posted about the discovery to a Gosport Community Group.

It is the second discovery in a week and the fifth since September, in an area where dredging is being carried out ahead of the arrival of new navy ships.









