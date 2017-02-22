Spinlock Staff Member Celebrates 35 Years At The Company

A marine manufacturing company, based in Cowes, is celebrating the long service of one of its staff.

Andy Ormiston has been working at Spinlock for 35 years and was presented with an award for his hard work and commitment.

The factory, based on Three Gates Road, designs and manufacturers rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users.

Andy said:

“It has been a pleasure working at Spinlock, who have always strived to push the boundaries of technology, with a focus on the quality and performance of the products. The many design and industry awards won by Spinlock proves how well the company and its team work together, with constant support from the directors. It doesn’t feel like 35 years.”









