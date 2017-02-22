Strong winds and heavy rain are on the way as Storm Doris sweeps across the UK.

Gusts of up to 80mph are predicted in parts of the country as the weather system moves in from the Atlantic on Thursday.

An amber wind warning has been issued for northern parts of Wales and the Midlands between 6am and 6pm.

Yellow warnings are in place for strong winds in parts of southern England and for snow in northern England and southern and much of Scotland.

In Northern Ireland, the yellow alert is for rain, with up to 30mm expected.

Sky News weather presenter Kirsty McCabe said: Storm Doris will bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow throughout Thursday.

It will be a windy day across the UK and Ireland with northern England and Wales most at risk of damaging wind gusts of up to 80mph.

Doris’ strong winds could cause damage to structures, interrupt power supplies and cause widespread disruption to travel networks, with a danger of injury from flying debris. Heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding.

The heavy rain is likely to fall in central parts of Britain and Northern Ireland, with snow over the hills of northern England and Scotland.

Some snow may fall to lower levels. Combined with the strong winds there is a risk of drifting snow and blizzard conditions over the hills.

Storms that are expected to cause disruption are named by the Met Office and Ireland’s weather service Met Eireann.

The arrival of Doris follows a few days of unseasonably warm weather with west London’s Kew Gardens seeing temperatures reaching 18.3C (64.9F) on Monday.

