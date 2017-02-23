Barclays has reported a 182% rise in annual profits for 2016 to £3.2bn.
The bank saw a sharp fall in litigation and conduct costs for the year from £4.4bn in 2015 to £1.4bn last year – most of that accounted for by the payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal that has affected the wider sector.
However, the prospect of US action over its sale of mortgage-backed financial products in the run-up financial crisis still hangs over the bank, after a Department of Justice civil case was filed in December.
Chief executive Jes Staley said: Certain legacy conduct issues remain and we intend to make further progress on them.
Mr Staley, who took charge just over a year ago following the departure of predecessor Antony Jenkins, said overall the bank had made strong progress.
He said: We are now just months away from completing the restructuring of Barclays, and I am more optimistic than ever for our prospects in 2017, and beyond.
