David Bowie has been honoured with two Brit Awards – 13 months after his death at the age of 69.

The star beat Skepta, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Craig David to be named best British male solo artist.

It is the third time Bowie has won the category and the first time anyone has won a posthumous award in the event’s history.

He also won the album of the year gong for Blackstar, which was released two days before his death from cancer in January 2016.

Picking up the award, Bowie’s son, the film director Duncan Jones, said: I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad, and I was spending a lot of time after getting over the shock of trying to work out what would I want my son to know about his granddad.

And I think it would be the same thing my dad’s fans have taken over the last 50 years, that he’s always been there supporting people who think they’re a little bit weird or a little bit strange, a little bit different.

He’s always been there for them. So, this is for all the kooks and the people who make the kooks.

Bowie’s best male solo artist award was accepted by actor Michael C Hall, who starred in the singer’s Lazarus musical.

Earlier, Emeli Sande collected the prize for best British female solo artist and The 1975 won best British group.

There was a pause in the ceremony to remember some of the other musicians who died during 2016, including George Michael, Prince and Leonard Cohen.

At one point in the show Coldplay’s Chris Martin sung Michael’s Careless Whisper, harmonising with a recording of the singer who was seen in a clip on a screen in the background.

Little Mix, who opened the ceremony with their chart-topping song Shout Out To My Ex, collected their first Brit Award for the track.

The British Breakthrough award went to Rag’n’Bone Man, whose debut album, Human, went straight to the top of the charts earlier this month.

During a performance of her new single Chained To The Rhythm, Katy Perry introduced two skeleton puppets dressed as Donald Trump and Theresa May.

In reference to the leaders’ White House meeting last month, the puppets briefly held hands.

Dancers wearing model houses over the upper-half of their bodies surrounded the models, with one taking a stumble off stage on to a table.

This year’s Brit Award winners

:: British Male Solo Artist – David Bowie

:: British Female Solo Artist – Emeli Sande

:: Best British Group – The 1975

:: British Breakthrough Act – Rag’n’Bone Man

:: British Single – Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex

:: Album Of The Year – David Bowie’s Blackstar

:: British Artist Video Of The Year – One Direction’s History

:: International Male Solo Artist – Drake

:: International Female Solo Artist – Beyonce

:: International Group – A Tribe Called Quest

:: Global Success Award – Adele

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments