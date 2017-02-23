Parts of Britain are braced for bad weather as Storm Doris is set to bring gale-force winds and heavy snow.

The Met Office has warned the storm could damage buildings and send debris flying when it hits the UK this morning.

Winds of up to 80mph have been forecast and Highways England has issued a weather alert on major roads.

:: Wales

Amber warnings for strong winds and heavy rain are in place for North Wales.

Areas including Conwy, Powys, Ceredigion and Flintshire are included in the warning area, with travel disruption likely.

:: Scotland and North East

Up to 15cm of snow could fall across parts of Scotland and northeast England, with blizzard-like conditions.

Weather warnings have been upgraded to amber across Scotland’s central belt, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Tayside and Fife.

On ground above 300m there could be up to 30cm of snow, the Met Office has warned, with strong winds and heavy rain for other areas.

:: North West, Yorkshire, Midlands and the East

Drivers are strongly advised to avoid travelling on exposed stretches of roads, with high-sided vehicles particularly at risk.

Gusts of 60 to 70mph are likely, with up to 80mph on coasts and hills.

Heavy rain is forecast and warnings of disruption to ferries have been issued.

Storm Doris is expected to move quickly across the UK, with the worst of the weather clearing by Thursday evening.

Atlantic gusts will bring more rain and win into the weekend and next week, however.

It comes after visitors to Kew Gardens, in west London, enjoyed temperatures of 18.3C on Monday, with parts of London and the South warmer than Ibiza.

