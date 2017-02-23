A man who was rescued by firefighters in Shanklin as a devastating fire ripped through a building said he is ‘lucky to be alive’.

Dave Dixon woke to the sound of his front door being broken down as firefighters battled to evacuate residents in a building on the corner of Victoria Avenue and the High Street.

At the height of the fire in the early hours of Saturday morning (18th), nine crews were in attendance, along with other emergency services.

Dave was rescued by firefighters as a fire ripped through a neighbouring flat just after 3am.

Dave said he owes his life to the fire service:

“There were two huge bangs on the door and then a smash as the door was broken down. I got out of bed and there was a fireman standing there telling me he needed to get me out immediately. I just remember seeing thick, black smoke billowing through the door and into my flat. “I was half asleep and just threw on what I could find and got out of there as quickly as I could. “All I can say, is massive thanks to the fire service. If it wasn’t for them , I don’t think I would be alive now. Everyone who was involved – police, fire, council officers, Red Cross, were amazing. I must also say a huge thanks to Daish Hotel which took us all in and looked after us for the night. The staff there were incredible. “We live two floors up and I guess I’ve though about how I would escape, but didn’t ever think I would have to. I just thank god that I am still breathing.”

Stock at Brian Cooke furniture store also suffered smoke damage, with firefighters smashing a window to gain access to the rear of the building where the blaze had taken hold.









