Unprecedented numbers of free meals have been given out to children in deprived areas this half term in an ongoing effort to combat hunger in the UK.

It comes as an all party Parliamentary group has ordered an inquiry to establish why so many British children are going hungry in the holidays.

Demand for free food at lunch clubs has steadily increased since the start of austerity and now organisations such as Make Lunch, which runs 64 projects across the UK, says many of its kitchens have had the busiest ever February half term.

There is often no provision during school holidays for children who qualify for free school meals during term time.

Sky News joined the Make Lunch project at St Luke’s in Barton Hill, Bristol, where they served 50 children on the two days they were able to open this half term – the free service has a waiting list of children who can’t get in.

Youth worker Ria Harding, who helped cook and serve dozens of hot meals, told Sky News: It’s insane that we can’t feed everyone who wants it.

She says the Make Lunch project just deals with primary school aged children – but there is also a need to help older children.

Organiser and volunteer Emma Stafford told Sky News: This is the most we have ever served – there are lots of reasons why people need us and we don’t judge people.

Often it is a private thing for them – we are just here to help and get families through the half term.

Research by YouGov has previously showed that almost a third of parents on lower incomes in the UK have skipped a meal in the school holidays so their children could eat properly.

In January, the Welsh Government announced £500,000 funding per year to tackle the issue through lunch and fun clubs. The Scottish Government is also looking seriously at how it can address the issue but there is still no co-ordinated Government effort to tackle holiday hunger in England.

Child food poverty policy adviser Lindsay Graham, who has examined the issue in different parts of the world, told Sky News: It’s just a moral outrage that we haven’t done anything about this on a UK level.

There has to date been no Westminster government support for families and children on this issue, no national programme, no helpline, no benefit, no policy or funding.

There are many good projects and initiatives around the country – some of which will be asked to contribute to a new inquiry announced in Westminster this week.

Frank Field MP, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group on Hunger, said: Clearly for some children, though, the overriding priority during the school holidays is to find out where their next meal is coming from, or how they will be able to afford more than a fizzy drink and a packet of sweets each day.

We are now on the lookout for national solutions that can be driven by local communities with support from the Government, businesses and charities to ensure no child goes hungry in the holidays.

(c) Sky News 2017: Kids' school holiday hunger in England 'is a moral outrage'







