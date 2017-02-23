Police officers investigating criminal damage to 16 vehicles in East Cowes have arrested a man.

A 21-year-old man from East Cowes has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 – according to Hampshire Constabulary.

It’s alleged to have happened overnight on February 15-16.

He has been bailed until 7 March.

*UPDATED 4.40pm

*Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed Jerry Lee Russell, 21, of Gort Road, East Cowes, has been charged.

He has been bailed to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on 7 March.







