Police officers investigating criminal damage to 16 vehicles in East Cowes have arrested a man.
A 21-year-old man from East Cowes has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 – according to Hampshire Constabulary.
It’s alleged to have happened overnight on February 15-16.
He has been bailed until 7 March.
*UPDATED 4.40pm
*Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed Jerry Lee Russell, 21, of Gort Road, East Cowes, has been charged.
He has been bailed to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on 7 March.