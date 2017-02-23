Singer Cheryl has confirmed her pregnancy by cradling her baby bump during a photoshoot for the launch of a new campaign aimed at raising the confidence of young people.

The pop star and former X Factor judge had refused to comment that she was expecting a baby with One Direction star Liam Payne, although she has been pictured with a bump.

In the image the 33-year-old can be seen holding her hands underneath her stomach in the image alongside Dame Helen Mirren and Kate Piper.

The Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris have launched a three-year collaboration to help 10,000 young people in the UK struggling with self-doubt.

Entitled All Worth It, it was inspired by figures from the trust that show one in three young people do not believe in themselves.

Former X Factor winner Louisa Johnson and YouTube vlogger Marcus Butler are among the figureheads of the campaign.

Cheryl said: Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority.

My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life.

Dame Helen said: We have a responsibility towards this generation to lead by example in what we say, how we act and what we do. I wholeheartedly support this initiative.

The trust will be offering a confidence training programme in 18 of its centres.

