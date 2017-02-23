A yellow “be aware” Met Office warning is in place for the Isle of Wight today (Thursday), until 8pm.

The Isle of Wight is expecting very strong winds courtesy of Storm Doris, with gusts of 60-70 mph likely, and 70-80 mph on coasts and hills.



The Met Office says:

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected widely across the warning area, with the risk of 70 mph on coasts and hills. A small swathe of even stronger winds is likely to develop – most likely across parts of northern England, Wales, the Midlands and later East Anglia. Here a short period of gusts of 70 to 80 mph is likely”

Travel

Wightlink’s Lymington to Yarmouth ferries are running to a revised timetable.

Hovertravel services are suspended.

Red Funnel has suspended its Red Jets between Cowes and Southampton.

There are reports of a tree down on Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, partially blocking the road.

*UPDATED 11.17am

*Red Funnel said it hopes ot have its Red Jets running again at 12.30pm







