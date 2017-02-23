A volcanologist and his guide are recovering after they fell into an active volcano in Nicaragua and had to be rescued by firemen.
A volcanologist and his guide are recovering after they fell into an active volcano in Nicaragua and had to be rescued by firemen.
Argentinian Rodolfo Alvarez, 60, and his guide Adriac Valladares, 25, fell into the crater of Masaya Volcano, south of the capital Managua.
They slipped into the volcano after their rope broke and reportedly suffered from dehydration because of the high temperatures inside the crater.
They had been working close to the lip of the crater when the accident took place, according to the Nicaraguan government.
Firemen used ropes and harnesses to climb down and rescue them.
Both men were in good condition and stable, the government said.
Masaya Volcano, which is 12 miles from the capital, has a vast lava lake. It last erupted in 2008.
(c) Sky News 2017: Volcanologist rescued after falling into Nicaraguan crater