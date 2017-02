Development work at the site of a new Asda store on the Isle of Wight appears to be progressing well.

Works have been underway on the outskirts of Newport since last year.

The new roundabout which will direct drivers in and out of the new store and petrol station can be clearly seen.

According to Asda, the store is set to open in ‘late 2017’.

Thanks to this footage sent to us by DroneKing you can see the latest view of the site from the sky.









