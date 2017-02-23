Yarmouth Old Gaffers Festival Set To Return This Summer

The Old Gaffers Festival will return to the waters of Yarmouth this year, following fears it may not return.

Organisers have confirmed it will be celebrating its 20th year, with its chosen theme of “All things maritime”.

There was increasing concern that the annual event wouldn’t go ahead, following the postponement last year.

The committee had struggled to secure funding, but thanks to its sponsors which include Wightlink, Visit Isle of Wight and Yarmouth Town Council, organisers say it will be back, bigger and better than ever.

Organiser Debbie Cotton said:

“I think they’ve [visitors] have got quite a lot in store for them….We have a massive continental market in The Square. This year it’s going to be a slightly different one but there will be lots and lots of exotic things for people to buy. Also in The Square, we have all our live street theatre. “If they [visitors] come on the Friday or the Saturday, they will see all the boats fully dressed in the harbour with all the pennants flying and it’s an absolutely glorious site…first thing in the morning they go out and race each other. “We’ve got some fantastic new acts, we’ve got some brilliant bands. We have bands playing throughout the day. The whole festival is free so people can come and bring their children, all they have to do is pay to park their car. They can see street theatre, magicians and we’ve got extra things for the children.”

The event will return to Yarmouth Harbour on 2, 3 and 4 of June.







