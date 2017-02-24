Sacked Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has responded to his dismissal, saying: "Yesterday my dream died."

He released a statement a day after being fired with 13 games of the current season to go.

Leicester are one point off the relegation zone.

But last season Ranieri guided the Foxes to the Premier League title – undoubtedly one of the greatest football achievements ever.

Leicester had been 5,000-1 to win.

Reacting to his dismissal, he said: After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always.

Sadly, this was not to be.

:: Ranieri defied 5,000-1 odds – but it wasn’t enough for Leicester

Ranieri said he wanted to thank his wife Rosanna and his family for their never-ending support during my time at Leicester.

He continued: Mostly, I have to thank Leicester City Football Club. The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever.

Thank you to all the journalists and the media who came with us and enjoyed reporting on the greatest story in football.

My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, all the players, the staff, everybody who was there and was part of what we achieved.

But mostly to the supporters. You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too.

No one can ever take away what we together have achieved, and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.

It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you.

Ranieri has reportedly told those close to him that he was genuinely shocked to be sacked.

Many pundits and fellow managers have expressed their disappointment at the decision.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said: I thought last season, when I was sacked as a champion, I thought it was a giant negative thing.

Now I realise that it was peanuts compared with what happened to Claudio.

Meanwhile, League Managers Association boss Richard Bevan said the sacking undermines the profession of coaching.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments