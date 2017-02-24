“This beautiful and treasured creature could be extinct within as little as 35 years” – Red Squirrel Experts.

A new bid to save an Isle of Wight favourite, the red squirrel, is being launched by The Wildlife Trusts.

The conservation groups are leading the largest ever recruitment drive for red squirrel volunteers, with the help of National Lottery funding.

Volunteer numbers will rise from 500 to 5000, in a bid to save the UK’s last red squirrels, which survive on the Island, in Scotland and in the north of England.

Volunteers are being recruited to help protect red squirrels on the mainland, in areas where grey squirrels are encroaching on their territory.

The Isle of Wight’s population are among just 140,000 left in the UK.

The Wildlife Trusts are setting up community-based teams to gather information, including to report on grey squirrels moving into areas that are currently strongholds for red squirrels.

The larger, invasive non-native greys are a major reason for the reds’ decline.

Volunteers will work with partner organisations to log squirrel sightings, monitor feeders for reds, set up camera traps to film their behaviour and teach schoolchildren about red squirrels.

Data about sightings will contribute to the work of Red Squirrels United, a UK-wide network set up to protect the reds, and to the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels project.

Controversially, some volunteers may also be required to cull grey squirrels.

Red Squirrel United Programme Manager Dr. Cathleen Thomas said:

“In most of the UK there are only a handful of refuges left for red squirrels; without help, experts predict this beautiful and treasured creature could be extinct within as little as 35 years. Volunteers are playing a crucial role enabling red squirrels to thrive. Problems arise because grey squirrels are competing with reds for food and places to live, pushing them into areas where they find it more difficult to survive. Greys can also transmit disease to reds. Since greys were introduced into England in 1876, red squirrel populations have dramatically declined. It is now thought there are less than 140,000 red squirrels left in the UK.”

A survey of the endangered mammal starts on 1 March.

main image: red squirrel, geertweggen, Shutterstock









