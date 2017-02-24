WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Daily Telegraph

Ministers say criminal inquiries into British soldiers’ conduct during the Troubles are not appropriate.

:: Metro

Migration figures since the Brexit vote show eastern Europeans are leaving the UK in record numbers.

:: Daily Express

Britain is now on flood alert as the country cleans up the damage left by Storm Doris.

:: Daily Star

A woman died after being hit by a flying piece of roof during the storm.

:: Daily Mirror

The paper also reports on the woman’s death and says a schoolgirl suffered life-threatening injuries after a gym ceiling caved in.

:: The i

Brexiteer Michael Gove has admitted he was wrong to stand for prime minister.

:: The Times

A new generation of fast-track degrees are to be offered to students under plans outlined by ministers.

:: The Guardian

The Met Police has been criticised for planning to cut funding for its association of black officers.

:: Daily Mail

Families have demanded full refunds for some tumble dryers after they were told to stop using them following a spate of fires.

:: Financial Times

Electric car makers are trying to secure shipments of the key battery material cobalt after hedge funds amassed a large stockpile of the metal.

