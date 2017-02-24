A group of young ice skaters from the Isle of Wight are demonstrating outside the London offices of the global property investment company that has frozen them out of their ice rink this afternoon (Friday).

The protesters are at the Jermyn Street offices of AEW Europe/UK – the owners of Ryde Arena.

They are demanding that AEW find a way to return the building to use as an ice rink, café bar and entertainment venue at or below the price they paid and that they fully repair, at their cost, the facility to the state required by the freeholder, the Isle of Wight Council. Any loss should be borne in full by the management team of AEW UK and not their investors, the campaigners say.

Robina Marshall, chairman of the Ryde Arena Community Action Group, said:

“Overnight and with no warning, AEW destroyed the dreams of thousands of Islanders whose lives have been changed by skating, not to mention 30 full and part-time jobs lost. “AEW has avoided contact with the community – it has cancelled meetings organised by our MP and hung up the telephone on one of our representatives. So, since AEW will not come to or speak to the Island, then the Island will come to AEW.”

Isle of Wight MP, Andrew Turner, said:

“The rink provided a tremendous facility for children and young people to improve their physical and mental health and well-being. As well as learning how to work cooperatively, they learned how to persevere in the face of challenges and discover how patience and hard work leads to positive outcomes.”

Caroline Lucas MP, national co-leader of the Green Party visited the abandoned rink last Saturday and after speaking with some of the children affected made an impassioned demand:

“The disgraceful actions of this investment company are inflicting misery on the Isle of Wight. Not only have 30 jobs been lost, but the thousands of islanders who use the ice rink have been locked out of a facility that’s crucial to their well-being. “This company only cares about making profit – and seemingly isn’t concerned by the impacts of its decision. It’s outrageous that children now have to wake up in the early hours to travel to mainland venues to train. AEW must reverse their disastrous decision and immediately commit to reopening the ice rink.”

Thanks to the remarkable perseverance of our young sports players and their coaches and the continued support of ferry company Wightlink they have somehow continued not only to compete but to achieve surprising successes.

The Wightlink Junior Raiders continue to play away for double points in each hockey game and the synchronised skating teams recently took two bronzes and a gold in the International Trophy d’Ecosse.

Robina added:

“We believe AEW UK has engaged in the worst sort of speculation – profiting at enormous social expense to the community. We need AEW UK’s management team to do the ethical thing by the rink users as well as by the pensioners and other investors they are working on behalf of.”

Isle of Wight Radio has asked AEW for a comment.







