Isle Of Wight Green Party Launches Palm Oil Campaign

The Isle of Wight Green Party is challenging us to stop using products containing palm oil in a month-long campaign.

According to a study by the European Food Safety Authority, the substance contains a contaminant, which is said to cause cancer and organ damage.

The oil can usually be found in a wide range of food products, cosmetics and detergents.

In recent years we have witnessed blocks of palm oil drifting onto our shores.

Maggie Nelmes, from the Green Party, is leading the campaign:

“I was so concerned about palm oil and the destructive aspects of it on the planet and on human health, that I decided to launch the ‘plastic’s free challenge’ to coincide with Lent. “People would have heard about the rainforest which has been cut down at an alarming rate, and this is to meet demand from food manufacturers. They’re using palm oil because it’s so cheap, so it’s about maximising profit.”

Maggie explains about the substance, in the oil, that is so damaging:

“It’s called geo-toxic. It’s the processed palm oil which causes the damage. What’s very worrying to me is that it’s in baby foods. Babies and toddlers are eating this toxic oil in their processed foods.”

If you would like to take part in the challenge, contact Maggie at [email protected]







